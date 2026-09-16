O'Brien (3-9) took the loss Wednesday as the Cardinals were downed 6-5 in 10 innings by the Giants, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk in an inning of work. He failed to strike out a batter.

With the game tied 4-4, O'Brien got the call in the top of the 10th inning but hung a first-pitch slider to Drew Gilbert, who launched it 415 feet to right-center field for a game-winning homer. It's only the fifth long ball of the season O'Brien has served up, but three of them have come since Aug. 23, a 10-inning stretch that's seen him blow three of seven save chances and get tagged for five losses while stumbling to a 10.80 ERA, 2.30 WHIP and 9:7 K:BB. The right-hander's late-season struggles could prompt St. Louis to look for another closing option to begin the 2027 campaign, despite his career-high 37 saves this season.