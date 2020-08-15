Kaminsky was added to the Cardinals' major-league roster Saturday.
Kaminsky will join the major-league roster for the first time to fill in amid the team's COVID-19 outbreak. He could make his debut as early as Saturday, but he's unlikely to pitch in very high-leverage situations in the big leagues.
