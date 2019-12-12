Play

Kaminsky signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Thursday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Kaminsky advanced to Triple-A Columbus in 2019, where he recorded a 5.11 ERA with a 1.65 WHIP. While the report doesn't explicitly say so, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 25-year-old get the chance to compete in the Cardinals' big-league camp in spring training. However, the southpaw likely needs to develop more before making his major-league debut.

