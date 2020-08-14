Kaminsky will be called up to the 28-man roster when the Cardinals' season resumes following their COVID-19 outbreak, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

With the Cardinals hoping to resume their season with a doubleheader against the White Sox on Saturday, Kaminsky is among those who will fill the roster spots left empty by the team's virus outbreak. Kaminsky could make his big-league debut as soon as Saturday with the Cardinals utilizing a bullpen game in the second half of the doubleheader.