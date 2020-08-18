Kaminsky was optioned to the Cardinals' alternate training site Tuesday.
Kaminsky didn't allow any baserunners over two innings while striking out two over the past two days, but he'll still be removed from the 28-man roster. The southpaw will remain on the taxi squad for the current road trip, so he could be available on short notice. Jesus Cruz's contract was selected in a corresponding move.
