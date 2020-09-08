Kaminsky, who fired a scoreless ninth inning during which he allowed one hit in Monday's loss to the Cubs, has now put together three scoreless, one-inning appearances to open his major-league career.

The hard-throwing southpaw had his share of troubles at Triple-A Memphis last season, posting a 5.11 ERA and 1.65 WHIP across 24.2 innings. However, Kaminsky also generated an impressive and career-high 11.5 K/9 over that span, and although he hasn't been anywhere near as prolific during his small big-league sample (6.0 K/9), the 26-year-old's 13.2 percent swinging strike rate does hint at the potential for an elevated strikeout rate over time.