The Cardinals recalled Munoz from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

Munoz, Andre Granillo and Ryan Fernandez will all join the Cardinals' bullpen following the departures of Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton and Steven Matz. The 25-year-old Munoz has struggled quite a bit in the majors, posting a 6.65 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 89.1 career innings between Miami and St. Louis.