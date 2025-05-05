The Cardinals optioned Munoz to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
Munoz was the designated 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets but did not appear in either contest. He has permitted four runs with a 6:2 K:BB over 4.2 frames during his time with the big club this season.
