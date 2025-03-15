The Cardinals optioned Munoz to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

Munoz was solid in his first spring as a Cardinal, giving up four runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters over seven frames. However, he owns a 6.53 ERA over 82.2 career MLB innings, so it makes sense that St. Louis would like to see him sustain success over a longer period before giving him a big-league roster spot. The 24-year-old right-hander is making the switch from starter to reliever this season, which should increase his chances at reaching St. Louis once the Cards begin searching for fresh arms to cycle into their bullpen.