The Cardinals optioned Munoz to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.
He had pitched each of the last two days, so the Cardinals are replacing him with a fresh bullpen arm in Matt Svanson. Munoz yielded three runs with a 4:1 K:BB over 2.2 innings during his brief time with the big club.
More News
-
Cardinals' Roddery Munoz: Summoned from minors•
-
Cardinals' Roddery Munoz: Poised for promotion•
-
Cardinals' Roddery Munoz: Moved to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Roddery Munoz: Pegged for relief role in 2025•
-
Cardinals' Roddery Munoz: Claimed by St. Louis•
-
Marlins' Roddery Munoz: Optioned to Jacksonville•