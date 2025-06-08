The Cardinals optioned Munoz to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.

The right-hander was called up by St. Louis last weekend and will return to Triple-A after giving up two runs in one inning during his lone appearance. Munoz has allowed six earned runs over 5.2 frames during his time in the majors this season, and he hasn't been much better for Memphis with a 5.06 ERA in 15 relief appearances.