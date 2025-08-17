Cardinals' Roddery Munoz: Sent to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals optioned Munoz to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Munoz will lose his place on the active roster after giving up three earned runs on two hits and three walks over 1.1 innings of relief in Saturday's 12-8 loss to the Yankees. Anthony Veneziano was called up from Triple-A to round out St. Louis' bullpen.
