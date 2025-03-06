Munoz has fired three perfect innings with five strikeouts in his first three Grapefruit League appearances.

A waiver claim from the Marlins in November, Munoz's usage this spring suggests the Cardinals might be eyeing him for a relief role. He does have minor-league options remaining, however, which could hurt his chances of making the Opening Day roster. Munoz made 17 starts and one relief appearance in 2024 for Miami, collecting a 6.53 ERA and 70:42 K:BB over 82.2 innings.