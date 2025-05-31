default-cbs-image
The Cardinals recalled Munoz from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.

Munoz has given up four earned runs in 4.2 innings with the Cardinals this season, and he also owns a 5.06 ERA through 21.1 frames in the minors. Despite his performance, he'll rejoin the big club to give St. Louis' bullpen another fresh arm, replacing Gordon Graceffo.

