Ramirez's contract was selected by the Cardinals on Monday.

Ramirez made his major-league debut last year but began the 2021 season with Triple-A Memphis. He made 17 relief appearances with the minor-league club and posted a 5.19 ERA and 27:8 K:BB in 26 innings. The right-hander is available to throw as many as 40-50 pitches in an outing, and manager Mike Shildt hasn't ruled out using Ramirez as an opener at some point, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

More News