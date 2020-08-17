Ramirez surrendered six earned runs on six hits, including four consecutive home runs, a walk and a wild pitch over two-thirds of an inning in a loss to the White Sox on Sunday. He struck out one.

Ramirez became the first pitcher in major-league history to allow four consecutive home runs in a debut, with Yoan Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez all doing the honors in the fifth inning. The right-hander had only three innings worth of experience at the Triple-A level in the minors, so Sunday's assignment represented a considerable step up in competition. Ramirez is likely to be optioned back down to the team's alternate training site as soon as the Cardinals get some reinforcements in the bullpen.