Ramirez was optioned to the Cardinals' alternate training site Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Ramirez gave up four consecutive home runs as he was charged with the loss against the White Sox on Sunday, so it's not entirely surprising to see him return to alternate camp so he can sort things out. It's unclear whether the right-hander will return to the majors at some point during the 2020 season. The Cardinals added Nabil Crismatt to the active roster to take Ramirez's spot in the bullpen.