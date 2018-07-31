Cardinals' Roel Ramirez: Traded to Cardinals

Ramirez was sent from Tampa Bay to St. Louis on Monday along with Justin Williams and Genesis Cabrera in exchange for Tommy Pham and international bonus pool money, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

In 53.1 innings (mostly in relief) split between High-A Charlotte and Double-A Montgomery this season, Ramirez has a 2.53 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP and a 10.1 K/9. The 23-year-old doesn't come with a ton of prospect pedigree but is an interesting enough arm who could compete for a spot in the Cardinals' bullpen as early as next season.