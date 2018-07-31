Cardinals' Roel Ramirez: Traded to Cardinals
Ramirez was sent from Tampa Bay to St. Louis on Monday along with Justin Williams and Genesis Cabrera in exchange for Tommy Pham and international bonus pool money, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
In 53.1 innings (mostly in relief) split between High-A Charlotte and Double-A Montgomery this season, Ramirez has a 2.53 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP and a 10.1 K/9. The 23-year-old doesn't come with a ton of prospect pedigree but is an interesting enough arm who could compete for a spot in the Cardinals' bullpen as early as next season.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...