Fernandez struck out one in a perfect inning to earn a hold in Sunday's 6-2 win over Atlanta.

Fernandez was limited to a low-leverage role early in the campaign, but he's worked his way into the setup mix. He has 10 holds this season, nine of which he's earned since June 13. In that span, he's posted a 16:9 K:BB and 1.40 ERA over 19.1 innings. Fernandez is at a 2.17 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 45:18 K:BB through 45.2 innings, and he's added a save and a blown save through 38 appearances.