Fernandez walked one and struck out two in a scoreless 10th inning Friday to record his first save of the season in a 7-5 win over the Reds.

JoJo Romero struggled to find the plate in the eighth inning, throwing only four of 12 pitches for strikes, and Riley O'Brien wasn't used at all after having thrown 13 pitches the night before, so the Cardinals' closer picture got a little murkier after Fernandez got the job done in the 10th. Fernandez does have an 11.9 K/9 through 11.1 innings since being called up at the beginning of August, but that comes with a 4.76 ERA and 5.6 BB/9. Romero and O'Brien remain the top options for saves in St. Louis, but Fernandez may be working his way into higher-leverage usage.