Fernandez earned the final spot in the Cardinals' bullpen Tuesday to open the season, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Fernandez has posted a 3.72 ERA with six strikeouts and a walk across 9.2 innings of spring training. The 25-year-old was acquired by the Cardinals in the Rule 5 draft in December, being taken away from the Red Sox organization. For Triple-A Worcester in 2023, the righty had a high ERA of 6.46. The pitcher needed to make the Opening Day roster for the Cardinals because he would have been offered back to the Red Sox if he did not. With Fernandez taking the final spot in the bullpen, John King was optioned to Triple-A.