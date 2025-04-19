Fernandez (0-2) took the loss after giving up a home run in the ninth inning Friday against the Mets.

Before Fernandez was able to record an out, Francisco Lindor took him deep to walk it off for the Mets. Ryan Helsley last pitched in Wednesday's win over the Astros, so he likely would have been called upon had it been a save situation as opposed to a tied game. Fernandez remains miles from fantasy relevance in the majority of formats to begin the season, holding a 9.00 ERA, 2.14 WHIP and 4:4 K:BB over seven innings.