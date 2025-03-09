Fernandez is the favorite to open the season as the Cardinals' primary right-handed setup man, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

JoJo Romero is expected to be the main setup man from the left side ahead of closer Ryan Helsley. Fernandez had a terrific rookie season in 2024 after the Cardinals plucked him in the Rule 5 Draft, posting a 3.51 ERA and 71:32 K:BB over 66.2 innings. He's also been superb so far this spring, tossing five hitless and scoreless innings with a 9:2 K:BB. Those in holds leagues should consider Fernandez, who also could eventually get a chance for some saves if St. Louis winds up trading Helsley at the deadline.