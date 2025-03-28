Fernandez was unavailable for Thursday's opener due to hip tightness, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
With Fernandez not able to pitch, the Cardinals used Chris Roycroft in the seventh inning and Phil Maton in the eighth inning with a one-run lead, and both Roycroft and Maton responded with scoreless frames. Consider Fernandez -- who is expected to be the primary right-handed setup man this season -- day-to-day.
