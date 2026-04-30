Cardinals' Ryan Fernandez: Optioned to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals optioned Fernandez to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.
Fernandez has pitched well in his opportunities with the big club, posting a 1.59 ERA and 9:2 K:BB over 5.2 innings. However, the Cardinals needed to free a roster spot for Hunter Dobbins, who is starting Thursday in Pittsburgh, and Fernandez is the casualty.
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