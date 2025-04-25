The Cardinals optioned Fernandez to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
Fernandez pitched well in his rookie season in 2024 and came into 2025 as a setup man for the Cardinals, but he's really struggled, allowing 13 runs (11 earned) with a 7:5 K:BB over 8.2 innings. Riley O'Brien is taking his spot on the roster and in the bullpen.
