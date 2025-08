The Cardinals recalled Fernandez from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

After trading away Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz and Phil Maton before Thursday's trade deadline, the Cardinals will bring up Fernandez, Andre Granillo and Roddery Munoz to fill the holes in their bullpen. Fernandez, 27, has surrendered 11 runs in only 8.2 innings with the Cardinals this season, but he owns a 3.12 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 34.2 frames at Triple-A.