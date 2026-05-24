Cardinals' Ryan Fernandez: Returned to Memphis

The Cardinals optioned Fernandez to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.

Fernandez was up as the 27th man during Saturday's doubleheader in Cincinnati and turned in a stellar two innings in the second game, retiring all six batters he faced (four via strikeout). This is likely to be a temporary move, as Fernandez is a good bet to be recalled once Brycen Mautz is sent down following a spot start Sunday. Fernandez is having a nice bounce-back season out of the Cards' bullpen, posting a 1.17 ERA and 13:2 K:BB over 7.2 innings.