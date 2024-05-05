Fernandez (0-1) allowed an unearned run on two hits in one inning, taking the extra-inning loss versus the White Sox on Saturday.

Fernandez gave up an RBI single to Tommy Pham, and that ended up being the difference in Saturday's contest. Over his last five outings, Fernandez has covered 6.2 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) with a 9:2 K:BB. He's been used as a low-leverage reliever so far, but the rookie right-hander has been solid with a 2.70 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB over 13.1 innings in that role.