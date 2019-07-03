Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Activated and optioned
Helsley (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.
Helsley had already been with Memphis on a rehab assignment. He's thrown 10.1 innings at the big-league level this season, posting a 3.48 ERA and a 12:5 K:BB.
