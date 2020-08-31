Helsley (illness) threw a bullpen session Sunday and is with the team on its road trip that begins Monday, the Associated Press reports.

Helsley's return is apparently imminent, with Sunday's bullpen possibly the final step toward being cleared for activation. The right-hander could potentially still face live hitters before one of the Cardinals' upcoming games as yet another benchmark in his recovery from COVID-19 infection, but under any scenario, it appears Helsley will soon be available out of the bullpen again for manager Mike Shildt.