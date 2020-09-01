Helsley (illness) is likely to come off the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has been progressively building back through bullpen sessions and live batting practice sessions, and he's with the Cardinals on the current road trip. Helsley last logged game action July 29, so he's likely to be eased back in with a couple of low-leverage opportunities once he's back in the fold. Helsely's activation will require a trade, release or the placement of a player on waivers.