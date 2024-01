Helsley signed a one-year, $3.8 million contract with the Cardinals on Thursday to avoid arbitration, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

A forearm strain forced Helsley to miss roughly three months of the 2023 campaign, but he still managed to accumulate 14 saves while posting a 2.45 ERA and 1.06 WHIP through 36.2 innings. The 29-year-old righty surrendered just one run and struck out 19 batters in 11.2 innings after returning from his injury.