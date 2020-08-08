Helsley has tested positive for COVID-19, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The Cardinals had two players and one staff member test positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and Thursday, and Helsley was revealed as one of those players Friday. He's reportedly experiencing a low-grade fever as he deals with the virus. The team's weekend series against the Cubs was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak among team members, but Giovanny Gallegos could see save chances once the Cardinals return to play. Helsley will be eligible to return to the team once he produces two negative tests.
More News
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Candidate to close•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Impressive in first two appearances•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Closer chances ratcheting up?•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Potential Gallegos replacement•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Remains honed in during shutdown•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Makes case for save chances•