Helsley (finger) didn't feel any pain during a side session Thursday and will be included on the Cardinals' wild-card roster, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Helsley exited Tuesday's game against the Pirates due to a jammed right middle finger, but the issue won't impact his availability to begin the postseason. Over the last month, the right-hander has converted all seven of his save chances while posting a 2.38 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 11.1 innings over 11 appearances.