Helsley (1-0) blew a save but earned the win over the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out two batters over one inning.

The Cardinals turned the ball over to Helsley while holding a 5-3 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, but the closer couldn't slam the door on the Dodgers. He gave up a one-out solo homer to Mookie Betts, then surrendered three straight two-out singles to allow the tying run to cross the plate. Helsley did manage to move the game to extra innings by striking out Teoscar Hernandez for the third out, and he ended up as the winning pitcher when the Cardinals pulled out the victory in the 10th frame. Helsley has pitched well enough in a closing role over the past two campaigns to have some grace despite Saturday's blown save, but it's worth noting that Giovanny Gallegos -- who has also worked as a closer for the Cardinals in recent years -- eventually secured the save Saturday and looms as a viable ninth-inning alternative should Helsley struggle early.