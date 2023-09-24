Helsley allowed a run on three walks and struck out two over 1.1 innings, taking a blown save in Saturday's 5-2 extra-innings win over the Padres.

Helsley was called upon for a four-out save opportunity, but he faltered in a wild ninth inning. He threw 15 of 30 pitches for strikes in this appearances. Helsley is now 12-for-17 in save chances this season while posting a 2.60 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 47:17 K:BB over 34.2 innings. He had pitched 8.1 scoreless innings and converted five saves since returning from a forearm injury before Saturday's sloppy outing.