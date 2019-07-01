Helsley (shoulder) fired a scoreless seventh inning in Triple-A Memphis' loss to New Orleans on Saturday, allowing a hit and a walk, uncorking a wild pitch and recording a strikeout.

Helsley had a little bit of everything in his second rehab appearance, and some location issues led to him throwing 20 pitches overall during his one frame. However, it was still a markedly better performance for the right-hander than his first turn with the Redbirds, when he failed to record an out while yielding four earned runs. It remains to be seen if Helsley will require at least one more minor-league outing before activation.