The Cardinals optioned Helsley to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.

Lane Thomas was expected to get sent back to minors after serving as the 26th man in Wednesday's doubleheader with the Royals, but the Cardinals instead elected to keep him around a little longer as outfield depth. Consequently, Helsley will be dropped from the active roster since he was unlikely to be available for the next day or two after pitching 1.2 innings in relief Wednesday.

