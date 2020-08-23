Helsley (illness) played catch at Busch Stadium with Carlos Martinez (illness) on Friday and is set for a bullpen session Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Helsley was one of a multitude of Cardinals players to test positive for COVID-19 in the team's recent outbreak, and he's currently starting the build-up process after recently gaining clearance for baseball activities. Helsley notably threw what was described as an "aggressive" long-toss session Saturday, and the right-hander could play a critical late-inning role down the stretch once he's back in the fold.