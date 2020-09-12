Helsley was identified by manager Mike Shildt as a candidate to see save opportunities the rest of the season in the wake of Giovanny Gallegos' (groin) placement on the injured list, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Granted, the right-hander hasn't exactly built a compelling case for high-leverage work recently, as Helsley has allowed at least one earned run in four straight appearances and now carries a bloated 7.71 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over six trips to the mound. However, the 26-year-old certainly demonstrated upside in rookie 2019 campaign, when he finished with a 2-0 record and 2.95 ERA in 36.2 innings. Moreover, Helsley posted double-digit K/9s at four different minor-league seasons and boasts a fastball that's currently averaging a tick under 97 mph, so the foundational tools for a ninth-inning role would appear to be there.