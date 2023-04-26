Helsley (0-2) was charged with a loss and a blown save Tuesday against the Giants after giving up three runs (zero earned) on two hits over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

Helsley was called upon in the ninth to protect a two-run lead and found himself in some quick trouble. Joc Pederson reached to kick things off on an error by Tommy Edman and Mike Yastrzemski followed with an RBI double. The right-hander retired the next two batters before Blake Sabol crushed a slider to center field to walk it off for the Giants. The 2022 All-Star is now 3-for-6 in save chances over the first month of the season and owns a 1.93 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and a 13:4 K:BB over 9.1 innings. Manager Oliver Marmol has not commented on the current closer situation for the Cardinals, but it could be assumed that Helsley's grip on the role is lessening, after Giovanny Gallegos has yet to give up a run over 8.1 innings so far this season.