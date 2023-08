Helsley (forearm) will resume his rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Memphis, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

This is a quick turnaround, as Helsley was just pulled off his rehab assignment Wednesday due to renewed discomfort in the forearm he strained back in mid-June. Multiple rounds of imaging scans taken this week showed no structural damage, and he might again be on track to reclaim the closer role in St. Louis before the end of August.