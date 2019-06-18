Helsley (shoulder) has responded well to treatment and has now been cleared to resume playing catch, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Helsley is scheduled to come off the injured list next Sunday, and if he can avoid a cortisone shot, he may just meet that timeline. The right-hander received an anti-inflammatory upon being sidelined June 13, and it appears that's led to considerable improvement to this point.

