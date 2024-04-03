Helsley snared the save Tuesday, yielding one hit and no walks during a scoreless inning. He struck out two.

Since allowing a pair of runs and blowing the save in his first appearance of the new season, Helsley has put together back-to-back scoreless frames against San Diego. Considering the 29-year-old has generated ERAs of 2.45 and 1.25 the past two seasons, Helsley's blown save should be much of a concern.