Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said earlier this month that Helsley will likely contribute to the St. Louis bullpen in 2018, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Mozeliak didn't put a firm timeline on when Hensley will receive a look in the majors, but given that he's only made seven career appearances above the High-A level, it's unlikely that he would break camp with the big club. Though Hensley has been developed as a starter and has thrived in that capacity during his three seasons in the minors, transitioning the 23-year-old to the bullpen at some point in 2018 would allow the Cardinals to limit his innings count and potentially upgrade a bullpen lacking in power right-handers. With an upper-90s fastball and a breaking ball capable of inducing plenty of swings and misses, Helsley has drawn comparisons within the organization to former Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal, who posted a 37.6 percent strikeout rate last season before undergoing Tommy John surgery in August.