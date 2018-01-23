Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Could enter big-league bullpen in 2018
Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said earlier this month that Helsley will likely contribute to the St. Louis bullpen in 2018, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Mozeliak didn't put a firm timeline on when Hensley will receive a look in the majors, but given that he's only made seven career appearances above the High-A level, it's unlikely that he would break camp with the big club. Though Hensley has been developed as a starter and has thrived in that capacity during his three seasons in the minors, transitioning the 23-year-old to the bullpen at some point in 2018 would allow the Cardinals to limit his innings count and potentially upgrade a bullpen lacking in power right-handers. With an upper-90s fastball and a breaking ball capable of inducing plenty of swings and misses, Helsley has drawn comparisons within the organization to former Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal, who posted a 37.6 percent strikeout rate last season before undergoing Tommy John surgery in August.
