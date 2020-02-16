Helsley, who is a candidate for the closer role to open the season, is also likely to log at least one Grapefruit League start in order to build up stamina and arm strength, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The hard-throwing right-hander gave an excellent accounting of himself over his first 24 big-league appearances last season, generating a 2-0 record, 2.95 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 36.2 innings. Although Helsley had previously stated he intended to compete for the No. 5 rotation spot this spring, it appears likelier the Cardinals will want his triple-digit fastball available for late-game scenarios. That won't necessarily equate to just a ninth-inning role, however, hence the probability he draws a couple of spring starts to prepare for the occasional multi-inning appearance come the regular season.