Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Couple of spring starts likely
Helsley, who is a candidate for the closer role to open the season, is also likely to log at least one Grapefruit League start in order to build up stamina and arm strength, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The hard-throwing right-hander gave an excellent accounting of himself over his first 24 big-league appearances last season, generating a 2-0 record, 2.95 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 36.2 innings. Although Helsley had previously stated he intended to compete for the No. 5 rotation spot this spring, it appears likelier the Cardinals will want his triple-digit fastball available for late-game scenarios. That won't necessarily equate to just a ninth-inning role, however, hence the probability he draws a couple of spring starts to prepare for the occasional multi-inning appearance come the regular season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Competing for No. 5 rotation spot•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Grabs first win•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Strong outing in long relief•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Recalled Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Likely returning to majors soon•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Sent back to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, advice, guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball 2020 sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...