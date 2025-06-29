Helsley recorded a save against the Guardians on Saturday, striking out one batter in a perfect ninth inning.

Helsley got a relatively easy save chance, as he entered in the ninth inning with St. Louis holding a three-run lead. He came through with a stress-free frame, retiring all three batters he faced on 11 pitches. This was Helsley's third straight scoreless appearance following a rough stretch to begin June in which he gave up at least one earned run in four consecutive outings. While he's had some struggles this season, Helsley is tied for 11th in the majors with 16 saves in 21 opportunities.