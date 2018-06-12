Helsley is on the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Memphis with "shoulder fatigue" according to president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has gone 5-3 with a 4.12 ERA over 12 minor league starts, including a 2-1 tally with the Redbirds. Mozeliak stated that the organization isn't overly concerned, but that they are being careful with their highly regarding prospect. "For us, its really taking a timeout. His volume was up. For us, it's more being conservative and trying to be smart," Mozeliak said.