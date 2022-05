Helsley (1-0) got the win in Friday's 3-2 victory over San Francisco, striking out four in 1.2 relief innings.

Helsley entered in the seventh with one on and one out and struck out both batters he faced, then recorded two more strikeouts in a scoreless eighth. The 27-year-old is yet to allow a run in 10 innings and has surrendered just one baserunner compared to 20 strikeouts.